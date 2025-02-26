Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Leerink Partners began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAZE
Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
About Maze Therapeutics
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maze Therapeutics
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.