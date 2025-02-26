Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Leerink Partners began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

