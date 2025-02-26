Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MTSR opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Metsera has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

