Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

MTSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Metsera Stock Down 8.3 %

Metsera Company Profile

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Metsera has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

