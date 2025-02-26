Mistras Group (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

