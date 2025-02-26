MN Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 91,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day moving average is $236.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

