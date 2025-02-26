Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. 28,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 33,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.