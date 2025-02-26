Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $142,027.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,266.67. This trade represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,872. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EverQuote by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

