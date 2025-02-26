Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

