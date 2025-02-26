Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $48,048.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,289.76. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,702.80. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $159,990. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 583,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

