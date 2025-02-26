New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 155,640 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.53% of Ouster worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ouster by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 13,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $132,471.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,079.43. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $191,009.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,672.40. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,018 shares of company stock worth $474,838 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

