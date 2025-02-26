New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 73,371 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,600. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

