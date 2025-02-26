New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,929 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 344,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,413,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

