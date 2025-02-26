New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.4% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 681,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

