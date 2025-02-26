New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 117,871 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of BrightView worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

