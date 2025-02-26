New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 225,227 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 433.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 225,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,572.89. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $471,498. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

