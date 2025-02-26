New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 49,846 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Colliers International Group worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

