New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 73,837 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

