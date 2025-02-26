New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,219 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

WERN stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

