New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $798,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 304,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 104,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -273.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.