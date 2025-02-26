New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SNX opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

