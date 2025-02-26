New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after purchasing an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXS opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

