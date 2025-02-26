New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.91 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 2.32% of Cryoport worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 168.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $299.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,497 shares in the company, valued at $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

