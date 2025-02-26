New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.96 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in BlackLine by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

BL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

