New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 192,754 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 374.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

