New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 7,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

