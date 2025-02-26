New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.52 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.