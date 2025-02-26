New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.78 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $332.04 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.77 and a 200-day moving average of $412.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

