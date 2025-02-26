New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.94 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of KWR opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

