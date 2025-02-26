New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 290,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $766.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

