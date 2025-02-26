New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

