New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

LGND stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,691.39. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

