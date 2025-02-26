New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5,844.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.