New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 584.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.