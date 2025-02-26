New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 239,881 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 403.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,619,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.