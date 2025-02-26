New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 116.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

