New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

