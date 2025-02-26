New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Fabrinet stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $281.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.