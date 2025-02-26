New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.