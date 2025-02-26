New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,374 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of GXO Logistics worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

NYSE GXO opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

