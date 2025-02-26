New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

