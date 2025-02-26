New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equitable by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $315,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,776.25. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,234. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

