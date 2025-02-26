New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,378 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Kemper worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 375,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.4% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 313,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

