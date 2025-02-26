New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

