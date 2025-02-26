New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Valvoline worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVV stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

