New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

