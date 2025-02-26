New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 2.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

