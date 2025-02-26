New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after acquiring an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.