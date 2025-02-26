New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,840 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

