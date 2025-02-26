New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KIM opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.