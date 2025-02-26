Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 333,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 276,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

