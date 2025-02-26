Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.