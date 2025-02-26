Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.
